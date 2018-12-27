ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Banana Bread

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners.

Banana Bread

Created by Holy Smoke Seeds, Banana Bread is a cross between Purple Kush and Vietnamese Black. Buds range in color from green to dark purple, sometimes almost black. The high balances the racy sativa effects of Vietnamese Black with the body high of Purple Kush, making for an awesome full-spectrum high.

Lineage

Strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Strain
Banana Bread