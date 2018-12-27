Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Created by Holy Smoke Seeds, Banana Bread is a cross between Purple Kush and Vietnamese Black. Buds range in color from green to dark purple, sometimes almost black. The high balances the racy sativa effects of Vietnamese Black with the body high of Purple Kush, making for an awesome full-spectrum high.