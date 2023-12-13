I don’t do many reviews. Maybe one or two others but man this is one of the best I’ve seen come out of Arkansas! I used to get the Delta & Revolution brand flower when I wanted the best but this is now and Banana Cream Cake & Jealousy is my new go to! Dense beautiful buds frosted with trichomes, bright orange hairs and purple hues. The smell is just amazing with hints of sweet and pine with citrus. The terpene profile in this is absolutely insane. Tastes like fruit loops with a twist of citrusy zest. Super smooth smoke made me able to get bigger rips than normal. In return the high from this flower was superb! I recommend this for anyone looking to get good and stoned!