Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy.
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy strain effects
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
L........l
December 13, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is by far a favorite of mine. Never disappoints. The high is a relaxing, hungry, and happy high. Any appetite issues, this will remedy that. Makes my body relaxed so my pain is managed. This also helps me sleep like a rock. I 100% recommend this strain.
D........3
December 3, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I don’t do many reviews. Maybe one or two others but man this is one of the best I’ve seen come out of Arkansas! I used to get the Delta & Revolution brand flower when I wanted the best but this is now and Banana Cream Cake & Jealousy is my new go to! Dense beautiful buds frosted with trichomes, bright orange hairs and purple hues. The smell is just amazing with hints of sweet and pine with citrus. The terpene profile in this is absolutely insane. Tastes like fruit loops with a twist of citrusy zest. Super smooth smoke made me able to get bigger rips than normal. In return the high from this flower was superb! I recommend this for anyone looking to get good and stoned!
c........M
October 25, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
It’s a great flower! Had me feeling both Sativa and Indica effects. It had me alert and functional but also relaxed but not sleepy. Had somewhat of a euphoric feeling also. Highly recommend this one.
D........8
November 6, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
4.2 High proof for sure and too much for a daily driver but this combo is a winner for spectator activities, aches, pains or relaxation. This, is High!
r........0
May 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is an excellent strain. BCC x Jealousy is a great strain to relax. It has a peppery, citrusy floral taste. The high is very relaxing but you will feel the Sativa effects as well which made me feel like I could do anything I wanted without being locked to my chair. Not for beginners this strain packs a punch.
d........o
February 14, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I've had a couple ounces of this from a local indoor grow. (shout out to Sunvalley Caregivers) It has really become one of my favorite strains. You'll be lifted for 4+ hours easily and it has such a soothing, euphoric body stone after the first 30 minutes or so. Very activated mind and it lends itself amazingly to chatting and creative endeavors. After a cool couple of hours you'll either have another toke or slip off into a peaceful sleep.
s........5
November 10, 2023
Energetic
Talkative
This strain to me was amazing an I enjoyed every puff. Had me very talkative an comfortable. perfect for the morning!
d........e
May 19, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Good solid strain. I felt an indica lean, which is wonderful.