stock photo similar to Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy
HybridTHC 29%CBC 1%CBG 1%

Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy

Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Cream Cake and Jealousy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. We are still learning about Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy strain effects

Reported by 22 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Hungry

Euphoric

Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy strain flavors

Flowery

Blueberry

Berry

Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    31% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy strain reviews22

December 13, 2023
This strain is by far a favorite of mine. Never disappoints. The high is a relaxing, hungry, and happy high. Any appetite issues, this will remedy that. Makes my body relaxed so my pain is managed. This also helps me sleep like a rock. I 100% recommend this strain.
12 people found this helpful
December 3, 2023
I don’t do many reviews. Maybe one or two others but man this is one of the best I’ve seen come out of Arkansas! I used to get the Delta & Revolution brand flower when I wanted the best but this is now and Banana Cream Cake & Jealousy is my new go to! Dense beautiful buds frosted with trichomes, bright orange hairs and purple hues. The smell is just amazing with hints of sweet and pine with citrus. The terpene profile in this is absolutely insane. Tastes like fruit loops with a twist of citrusy zest. Super smooth smoke made me able to get bigger rips than normal. In return the high from this flower was superb! I recommend this for anyone looking to get good and stoned!
8 people found this helpful
October 25, 2023
It’s a great flower! Had me feeling both Sativa and Indica effects. It had me alert and functional but also relaxed but not sleepy. Had somewhat of a euphoric feeling also. Highly recommend this one.
5 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy strain genetics

First strain parent
Jsy
Jealousy
parent
Second strain parent
Bck
Banana Cream Cake
parent
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy
BCCxJ
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy