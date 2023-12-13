stock photo similar to Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy
HybridTHC 29%CBC 1%CBG 1%
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Cream Cake and Jealousy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. We are still learning about Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Cream Cake x JealousyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy strain effects
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy products near you
Similar to Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy strain reviews22
Read all reviews
L........l
December 13, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
D........3
December 3, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
c........M
October 25, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed