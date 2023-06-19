stock photo similar to Banana Cream Jealousy
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Banana Cream Jealousy

Banana Cream Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Cream Cake and 2022 Leafly strain of the year Jealousy. Banana Cream Jealousy is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Cream Jealousy effects include relaxed, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Cream Jealousy when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Good Day Farm x Seed Junky Genetics, Banana Cream Jealousy features flavors like fruity, nutty, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Banana Cream Jealousy typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Banana Cream Jealousy buds are dense and frosty, with shades of green, yellow, and orange. This strain is a smooth and potent smoke that produces a strong and relaxing experience that can melt away stress and pain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Cream Jealousy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Banana Cream Jealousy strain effects

Reported by 20 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Relaxed

Talkative

Banana Cream Jealousy strain flavors

Blueberry

Strawberry

Berry

Banana Cream Jealousy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    15% of people say it helps with Stress
  • PTSD
    15% of people say it helps with PTSD
Banana Cream Jealousy strain reviews20

June 19, 2023
I picked up an ounce of this from a local grow, @svc11000, and holy $#!7 this stuff is a ride. Super smooth smoke and one of the best noses I've come across in a while. The Leafly description is spot on. 5/5 loaves of bread 🍞🍞🍞🍞🍞
10 people found this helpful
May 19, 2023
It was very relaxing & strong. The high last long. Would deff recommend
7 people found this helpful
May 23, 2023
This was the very first strain I purchased from Good Day Farms in Missouri. Frosty dark colored nugs with a nice almost cheesy funk to them. Very relaxing and extremely potent. I also bought their live sauce cart which is now one of my regular purchases. The sauce cart has a fantastic flavor and it doesn’t take more than a few pulls to be really zonked out “)
6 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

