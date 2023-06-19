Banana Cream Jealousy reviews
d........o
June 19, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I picked up an ounce of this from a local grow, @svc11000, and holy $#!7 this stuff is a ride. Super smooth smoke and one of the best noses I've come across in a while. The Leafly description is spot on. 5/5 loaves of bread 🍞🍞🍞🍞🍞
d........c
May 19, 2023
Relaxed
Uplifted
It was very relaxing & strong. The high last long. Would deff recommend
m........0
May 23, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
This was the very first strain I purchased from Good Day Farms in Missouri. Frosty dark colored nugs with a nice almost cheesy funk to them. Very relaxing and extremely potent. I also bought their live sauce cart which is now one of my regular purchases. The sauce cart has a fantastic flavor and it doesn’t take more than a few pulls to be really zonked out “)
h........y
July 20, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Great night time smoke for settling down with a game or book. Probably in my top 3 for helping with PTSD and anxiety.
c........1
August 16, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Very nice flavors and very good for pain relief and anxiety.
g........s
December 13, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Well it smells good, tastes good, and is just a beautiful flower. And the tingling, happy and aroused feeling is great too.
h........2
September 12, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
One of my top picks, love any banana strain, but mixing it with Jealousy is just fantastic. Everyday smoke.
z........K
December 4, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
i got so high and was extremely talkative.