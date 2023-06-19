Banana Cream Jealousy reviews

Banana Cream Jealousy strain effects

Reported by 20 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Focused

Relaxed

Relaxed

Talkative

Talkative

Banana Cream Jealousy strain flavors

Blueberry

Blueberry

Strawberry

Strawberry

Berry

Berry

Banana Cream Jealousy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    15% of people say it helps with Stress
  • PTSD
    15% of people say it helps with PTSD

June 19, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I picked up an ounce of this from a local grow, @svc11000, and holy $#!7 this stuff is a ride. Super smooth smoke and one of the best noses I've come across in a while. The Leafly description is spot on. 5/5 loaves of bread 🍞🍞🍞🍞🍞
10 people found this helpful
May 19, 2023
Relaxed
Uplifted
It was very relaxing & strong. The high last long. Would deff recommend
7 people found this helpful
May 23, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
This was the very first strain I purchased from Good Day Farms in Missouri. Frosty dark colored nugs with a nice almost cheesy funk to them. Very relaxing and extremely potent. I also bought their live sauce cart which is now one of my regular purchases. The sauce cart has a fantastic flavor and it doesn’t take more than a few pulls to be really zonked out “)
6 people found this helpful
July 20, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Great night time smoke for settling down with a game or book. Probably in my top 3 for helping with PTSD and anxiety.
2 people found this helpful
August 16, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Very nice flavors and very good for pain relief and anxiety.
1 person found this helpful
December 13, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Well it smells good, tastes good, and is just a beautiful flower. And the tingling, happy and aroused feeling is great too.
1 person found this helpful
September 12, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
One of my top picks, love any banana strain, but mixing it with Jealousy is just fantastic. Everyday smoke.
1 person found this helpful
December 4, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
i got so high and was extremely talkative.
1 person found this helpful

