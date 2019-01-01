ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Banana Daddy
  • Leafly flower of Banana Daddy

Hybrid

Banana Daddy

Banana Daddy

Bringing two fruity strains together, Ethos Genetics created Banana Daddy by crossing Granddaddy Purp with Banana Hammock R1. Expect big, chunky purple buds that put out terpenes that are a mixture of bubblegum and gas. The high is on the heavy side but still inspires good conversation and laughter. This strain is perfect for winding down in the evening with good company.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review