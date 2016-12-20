ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Banana Diesel

Banana Diesel

Banana Diesel balances the polar effects of its parent strains, Banana Kush and Super Sour Diesel. A slightly energizing kick followed by intense focus makes this a perfect strain for daytime consumption with effects that steer clear of undesirable lethargy. These thick, pale green buds reek a sweet, fruity aroma and preface the tangy taste to come. Banana Diesel is a potent appetite stimulant and stress combatant, suitable for either weight or mood disorders.

Effects

483 reported effects from 59 people
Happy 54%
Focused 50%
Relaxed 49%
Uplifted 45%
Euphoric 42%

Reviews

82

Avatar for Dankeffect420
Member since 2015
Put this on your cereal! This strain will wake up your lungs, for sure. This is a good strain for a laid back day. Great for a walk or relaxing bike ride. Keeps you focused unless you consume too much, then your mind can get a bit "busy"
Reported
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for dombovy
Member since 2012
If you want to laugh your ass off, i recommend this weed strongly. I smoked 2 bowls of banana diesel and 1 bowl of blueberry and i watched superjail and the tim and eric show on adult swim and i never have laughed so hard in my life. this weed tastes like bananas when exhaling but doesnt smell alot ...
Reported
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for karozzz
Member since 2016
Wow!! Just wow!! If you're suffering from depression, anxiety, a breakup, lost cat, lost remote control for your t.v, if you got the blues then this is the strain for you. A review said this strain is like a cup of coffee in the morning but it's more like having the best coffee you've ever had and w...
Reported
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for weblazekushmafia
Member since 2017
I don't usually leave reviews on bud but this stuff was powerful, at one point I realized I couldn't feel ANYTHING, I Have a cervical fusion and a cage etc radiopathy that spreads in my arms just horrible pain and I couldn't feel my body lol I kinda tripped at first I put out the pre roll cuz you ca...
Reported
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for biscuit96
Member since 2012
shared a decent sized joint with one friend. took about 10 minutes to start feeling it. i found myself getting distracted from what i was going to do very easily, but at the same time focused on very small things. couldnt stop laughing (i havent found a strain that doesnt make me laugh) over random ...
Reported
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHungryTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Super Sour Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Banana Kush
parent
Strain
Banana Diesel

