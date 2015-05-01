I was strain hunting and saw this at a local club, so I decided to pick up an 8th. Tight dense nuggets covered in a myriad of hazy white crystals. Beautiful orange hairs sprout from everywhere. The aroma initially hits you with a gentle sweetness and then your nose is flooded with an electrifying sour lemony overtone, sending a wave of chills up and down your spine. The smell alone acts as an aphrodisiac. Upon vaping, more of the sweet flavor is revealed making the taste like a sour lemon drop candy. Effects weren't felt right away, but seemed to slowly come on. At the 01:00hr mark this single bowl has become psychedelic. My thought process is completely altered. My mind is making bizarre and creative associations, manifesting highly unusual thoughts which is a state often experienced on traditional psychedelic plants. Senses are amplified, the world around me feels like I'm in a dream. Music is godly at high volumes. Food tastes like it was sent from the heavens. A wonderful sativa cerebral high that verges on being psychedelic. This strain has the potential to give you a new perspective on life. It's that powerful. I don't suffer from any prescribed pain, so my experience with this strain's pain management is unknown. I do, however, face frequent depression and I found this strain to be very effective. HIGHLY recommended for creativity, stress, and depression. This strain is now in regular circulation. Good vibes!