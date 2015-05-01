stock photo similar to Super Sour Diesel
SativaTHC 23%CBD 0%
Super Sour Diesel
aka Super Diesel, Super Sour
Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked.
Super Sour Diesel strain effects
Reported by 648 real people like you
Super Sour Diesel strain helps with
- 39% of people say it helps with Stress
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
Super Sour Diesel strain reviews648
D........T
May 1, 2015
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
A........2
April 29, 2012
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
c........0
October 21, 2016
Relaxed
Talkative