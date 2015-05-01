stock photo similar to Super Sour Diesel
SativaTHC 23%CBD 0%

Super Sour Diesel

aka Super Diesel, Super Sour

Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked. 

Super Sour Diesel strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Focused

Super Sour Diesel strain helps with

  • Stress
  • Anxiety
  • Depression
Super Sour Diesel strain reviews648

May 1, 2015
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
I only smoked occasionally, throughout the years. Never put thought into; Super Sour Diesel changed all that. Instantly I found a comfort, that for years I sought out in pills and whiskey and sadly never found. My anxiety, stress, depression and alcoholism disappear within moments of inhalation. Never has my soul felt so at peace; it truly has changed my life. No more need to run for the Xanax or whiskey to calm my nerves, which only masked the pain. SSD not only relieves my stress and anxiety, it allows my mind and body to rest like nothing I have ever felt. #ChangedMyLife
April 29, 2012
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Uplifted
I was strain hunting and saw this at a local club, so I decided to pick up an 8th. Tight dense nuggets covered in a myriad of hazy white crystals. Beautiful orange hairs sprout from everywhere. The aroma initially hits you with a gentle sweetness and then your nose is flooded with an electrifying sour lemony overtone, sending a wave of chills up and down your spine. The smell alone acts as an aphrodisiac. Upon vaping, more of the sweet flavor is revealed making the taste like a sour lemon drop candy. Effects weren't felt right away, but seemed to slowly come on. At the 01:00hr mark this single bowl has become psychedelic. My thought process is completely altered. My mind is making bizarre and creative associations, manifesting highly unusual thoughts which is a state often experienced on traditional psychedelic plants. Senses are amplified, the world around me feels like I'm in a dream. Music is godly at high volumes. Food tastes like it was sent from the heavens. A wonderful sativa cerebral high that verges on being psychedelic. This strain has the potential to give you a new perspective on life. It's that powerful. I don't suffer from any prescribed pain, so my experience with this strain's pain management is unknown. I do, however, face frequent depression and I found this strain to be very effective. HIGHLY recommended for creativity, stress, and depression. This strain is now in regular circulation. Good vibes!
October 21, 2016
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
What a beautiful strain! It's potent, the lift and drop are gentle, and the peak is strong, steady, not overbearing. It's one of the longest-lasting highs I've encountered among the strains I've tried and reviewed. Sometimes I'll do a second burn on the same bowl (I vape the first time on a lower heat setting, and then vape hotter the second time), and the second burn is almost as potent as the first. 1/8g or less is good for 8+ hours of intense-yet-mellow head rush - not too time-warpy, but definitely cerebral enough that it checks all the boxes for a good high. The taste matches the smell - lemon, pine and earthy/petrol notes are lovely in the nose and gentle on the throat. I'll gladly get more of this one when the time comes to restock. 5/5
