Banana Face is a potent indica-leaning hybrid (≈65% indica / 35% sativa) with THC levels typically ranging from 27–30%, created from the flavorful cross of Animal Face and Banana Punch by Legends Cannabis. This award-winning cultivar—earning 1st Place Best Indica Flower at the 2022 Cannabis Cup—combines the uplifting cerebral intensity of Animal Face with the smooth, balanced body relaxation of Banana Punch. Its terpene-rich profile delivers sweet ripe banana, creamy tropical fruit, earthy gas, and subtle nutty spice layered over a pungent diesel backbone. Driven by terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, and linalool, Banana Face offers a flavorful and deeply satisfying experience. Expect an initially euphoric, mood-lifting head high that gradually settles into calming physical relaxation, making it ideal for relieving stress, chronic pain, and tension while remaining functional enough for both daytime and evening enjoyment. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!