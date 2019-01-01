Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Banana OG and Purple Punch F2 come together in this frosty treat by Alien Labs. Banana Milk buds come drenched in trichomes and have delicious fruity banana terpenes, making this strain uniquely delicious. It offers consumers a heavy high that may have medicinal properties for people dealing with chronic pain or appetite loss.