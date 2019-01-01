ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Banana Milk

Banana OG and Purple Punch F2 come together in this frosty treat by Alien Labs. Banana Milk buds come drenched in trichomes and have delicious fruity banana terpenes, making this strain uniquely delicious. It offers consumers a heavy high that may have medicinal properties for people dealing with chronic pain or appetite loss.

Lineage

First strain parent
Banana OG
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Punch
parent
Strain
Banana Milk