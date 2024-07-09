Banana Nose Candy
Sativa
Energetic
Talkative
Creative
Ammonia
Cheese
Berry
Banana Nose Candy effects are mostly energizing.
Banana Nose Candy is a cheeky, low-maintenance and sativa-dominant strain bred by Waffle House Genetics. It crosses Cuban Black Haze x Eternal Sunshine F2 for a headrush smoke that’s rich with sharp banana terps laced with classic Haze funk. Banana Nose Candy has intense stretch and yields bountifully. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Nose Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Banana Nose Candy strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Banana Nose Candy strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Banana Nose Candy strain reviews(5)
Read all reviews
g........y
July 9, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
n........1
May 25, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
K........K
November 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric