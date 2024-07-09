Banana Nose Candy reviews
Banana Nose Candy strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Banana Nose Candy strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
g........y
July 9, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
my favorite strain so far, definitely day use how I explain it for me is its energizing even with one puff. Eliminates 90% of anxiety just makes me feel good without the drowsy effects. But keep a positive mindset! like with any ganja you can still go down a spiral of negative thinking if that’s your main focus at the time.
K........K
November 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Dizzy
This is a headrush forward smoke for reals. Take it one tok at a time sxpsrkeiced and beginner alike 😰😌
j........6
April 9, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Good day time strain. Definitely gets you up and going, while unlocking creativity and focus after a few minutes. Overall enjoyable with no bad thing to say about it.
n........1
May 25, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
I love the way it taste smell like calming aroma
j........d
March 31, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
Dry mouth
Gives a good body buzz. Overall enjoyable.