Banana Roze is a hybrid weed strain made from crossing Banana Pudding and Roze. This strain—boasting a balance of 40% sativa and 60% indica—offers a well-rounded experience that combines the best of both worlds. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, connoisseurs celebrate Banana Roze for its delightful flavor profile, which merges tropical banana notes with a hint of berry sweetness.





With a THC content averaging around 22%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking an even-keeled high with a touch of relaxation and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Roze when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and sedating properties. The average price of Banana Roze typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Banana Roze, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.