Banana Sherbet strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Talkative

Happy

Banana Sherbet strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    23% of people say it helps with Pain

May 6, 2021
Really relaxing and calming after a hard day at work with idiotic and disrespectful people
31 people found this helpful
September 14, 2022
Wow, what a treat! Banana bread and lemon frosting. The high is a modern take on Hindu Kush. A bit perkier and more creative, but still with that magical pain relief. I've got pinched nerves, muscle spasms and migraines and usually limonene-dominant strains do me mischief. Only Hindu Kush — and now this! — sneak in fast and turn the pain off from a different angle before the head high hits. It's all the more impressive because the flower is just trash, yellowed and so dry it crumbles. And I would buy an ounce of that trashy flower in a hot second. Goddamn!
10 people found this helpful
November 6, 2020
It’s amazing, I don’t know if it saved what I said but hopefully it did
10 people found this helpful
October 8, 2021
Shits tasty af
4 people found this helpful
February 7, 2022
I am an artist. But I have a hard time finishing anything. This strain had me knocking out projects and starting new ones like it was its job. I thought the stars were just aligning until I did a little research on the strain, and then it all made sense. We grew this strain because it sounded fun, but now I know what a treasure I'm sitting on. I have my first big sale event coming up, and I actually have tons to sell because this girl let me focus and kept me in the creative headapace. Unfortunately we can't seem to find seeds for this again and didn't know how useful this was going to become in the household. Its definitely a favorite. If your an artist or someone who needs help focusing on daily redundant tasks or needs help getting motivated to accomplish something, this is it. This is the one. I also tried this in an edible form. Very energetic high. Same focus and creative energy. It never put me on the couch. I never felt like I needed to go sleep it off.
3 people found this helpful
October 19, 2022
very relaxing, helped me out of an anxious mood
2 people found this helpful
April 19, 2023
Taste like bananas and I thought for sure it was lying. Like most strains they say it tastes like something sweet and give a example and it “kinda” taste like it but this strain is literally a banana lolll. 10/10. For me towards the very end you get groggy tho. That’s for most strains but I thought this one makes you a lil tired at the end. Just a head ups! It’s different for everyone.
2 people found this helpful
July 27, 2022
This strain is amazing! It's easily taken place as my favourite. I get such a creeping soft mental high with this flower and only when I realize I'm high do I start to feel how relaxed and tingly my body feels. My social anxiety is non-existant and I can relax. 10/10 would recommend to a friend 😁
1 person found this helpful

