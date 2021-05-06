I am an artist. But I have a hard time finishing anything. This strain had me knocking out projects and starting new ones like it was its job. I thought the stars were just aligning until I did a little research on the strain, and then it all made sense. We grew this strain because it sounded fun, but now I know what a treasure I'm sitting on. I have my first big sale event coming up, and I actually have tons to sell because this girl let me focus and kept me in the creative headapace. Unfortunately we can't seem to find seeds for this again and didn't know how useful this was going to become in the household. Its definitely a favorite. If your an artist or someone who needs help focusing on daily redundant tasks or needs help getting motivated to accomplish something, this is it. This is the one. I also tried this in an edible form. Very energetic high. Same focus and creative energy. It never put me on the couch. I never felt like I needed to go sleep it off.