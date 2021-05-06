stock photo similar to Banana Sherbet
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Banana Sherbet

aka Banana Sherbert

Banana Sherbet, also known as "Banana Sherbert," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana Kush and Sunset Sherbet; bred by Crockett Seeds. Banana Sherbet is a strain that is especially loved by creators and artists for its ability to help boost creative thinking and provide inspiration. As its name suggests, Banana Sherbet smells and tastes like ripe bananas. Because of its potency, those with less experience smoking THC should smoke Banana Sherbet in small quantities until you get comfortable with the strain. Banana Sherbet buds are bright and frosty with shades of green and yellow hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Banana Sherbet for its pain-reducing qualities.

Banana Sherbet strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Talkative

Happy

Banana Sherbet strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    23% of people say it helps with Pain
Banana Sherbet strain reviews

May 6, 2021
Really relaxing and calming after a hard day at work with idiotic and disrespectful people
September 14, 2022
Wow, what a treat! Banana bread and lemon frosting. The high is a modern take on Hindu Kush. A bit perkier and more creative, but still with that magical pain relief. I've got pinched nerves, muscle spasms and migraines and usually limonene-dominant strains do me mischief. Only Hindu Kush — and now this! — sneak in fast and turn the pain off from a different angle before the head high hits. It's all the more impressive because the flower is just trash, yellowed and so dry it crumbles. And I would buy an ounce of that trashy flower in a hot second. Goddamn!
November 6, 2020
It’s amazing, I don’t know if it saved what I said but hopefully it did
