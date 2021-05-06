Wow, what a treat! Banana bread and lemon frosting. The high is a modern take on Hindu Kush. A bit perkier and more creative, but still with that magical pain relief. I've got pinched nerves, muscle spasms and migraines and usually limonene-dominant strains do me mischief. Only Hindu Kush — and now this! — sneak in fast and turn the pain off from a different angle before the head high hits. It's all the more impressive because the flower is just trash, yellowed and so dry it crumbles. And I would buy an ounce of that trashy flower in a hot second. Goddamn!