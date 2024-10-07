Banana Tart
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%
Banana Tart
BTa
Hybrid
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Nutty
Honey
Apricot
Myrcene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Banana Tart effects are mostly calming.
Banana Tart potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Banana Tart is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, focused, and relaxed. Banana Tart has 21% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Banana Tart, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Banana TartOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Banana Tart strain effects
Banana Tart strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Banana Tart products near you
Similar to Banana Tart near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews