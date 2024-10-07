Banana Tart reviews
Banana Tart strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
m........2
October 7, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
I have been smoking more frequently, so my tolerance has gone up. Despite this, this strain still manages to give me a good high. Very mellow and I find it good for when you’re out in nature. I focus more on taste than smell, but both are very nice. It’s a little skunky, so just make sure you have a smell proof container