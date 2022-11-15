Bananimal reviews
Bananimal strain effects
e........4
November 15, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
A smooth smoke, quite potent and brings a nice and settled high, feeling very creative off it.
l........n
July 12, 2024
Pretty good
L........n
April 4, 2023
Euphoric
Sleepy
Relaxing
g........s
November 4, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
One of my favorite indicas. Veteran smoker for 20 years or so. This always hits hard and only takes about half a gram to get me Stoney. Whenever I see this I grab 2 ounces at least, knowing how relaxed and anxiety free it makes me, and lulls me into a nice sleep (having insomnia issues this is a major plus)
g........8
Yesterday
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I grew this strain a few years ago. It’s taste delightful and it reminds me of banana nut bread. Really good and dead stock.