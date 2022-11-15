Bananimal reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bananimal.

Bananimal strain effects

Reported by 7 real people

Feelings

Creative

Euphoric

Sleepy

Bananimal strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Fatigue
    16% of people say it helps with Fatigue

November 15, 2022
A smooth smoke, quite potent and brings a nice and settled high, feeling very creative off it.
July 12, 2024
Pretty good
April 4, 2023
Relaxing
November 4, 2024
One of my favorite indicas. Veteran smoker for 20 years or so. This always hits hard and only takes about half a gram to get me Stoney. Whenever I see this I grab 2 ounces at least, knowing how relaxed and anxiety free it makes me, and lulls me into a nice sleep (having insomnia issues this is a major plus)
Yesterday
I grew this strain a few years ago. It’s taste delightful and it reminds me of banana nut bread. Really good and dead stock.

