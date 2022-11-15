stock photo similar to Bananimal
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Bananimal

aka Bananimals

Bananimal, also called Bananimals, is a hybrid weed strain bred by Greenline, from a genetic cross of Platinum Banana OG x Animal Cookies. The blend of giggly and euphoric effects pairs perfectly with nutty, banana, and sweet flavors, tinged with diesel. I If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jack of Diamonds, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Bananimal

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Bananimal strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Sleepy

Bananimal strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Fatigue
    16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Bananimal products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Bananimal near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Bananimal strain reviews7

November 15, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
A smooth smoke, quite potent and brings a nice and settled high, feeling very creative off it.
1 person found this helpful
July 12, 2024
Pretty good
April 4, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Sleepy
Relaxing
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Bananimal strain genetics