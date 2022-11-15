stock photo similar to Bananimal
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%
Bananimal
aka Bananimals
Bananimal, also called Bananimals, is a hybrid weed strain bred by Greenline, from a genetic cross of Platinum Banana OG x Animal Cookies. The blend of giggly and euphoric effects pairs perfectly with nutty, banana, and sweet flavors, tinged with diesel. I If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jack of Diamonds, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Bananimal strain reviews7
November 15, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
July 12, 2024
April 4, 2023
Euphoric
Sleepy