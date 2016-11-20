Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bango [H]
(White Fire Alien OG [H] × Mango Kush [H])
method - flower by canabiotix
effects - uplifted, focussed, relaxed, creative, alert, calm
for - sleep! stress and anxiety. not a complete painkiller. for insomnia and for just zoning out while still being productively conscience. wouldnt say lig...
I got a pre roll from Urban Farmacy in Portland. When I say funky I mean funky. Very tasty and fresh. I felt like I could go on with my day. I remained clear headed however I felt this comfort of a fresh bud force field that stayed with me for a while. would def try again. not because it was $6.25 ...