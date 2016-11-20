ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for passang7
Member since 2018
bango tastes so bomb. when yoiu smoke the flavor is very sweet and pungent and burns smooth. very head high so you can get things done.
ArousedFocusedGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for RogerGoodEl
Member since 2018
Bango [H] (White Fire Alien OG [H] × Mango Kush [H]) method - flower by canabiotix effects - uplifted, focussed, relaxed, creative, alert, calm for - sleep! stress and anxiety. not a complete painkiller. for insomnia and for just zoning out while still being productively conscience. wouldnt say lig...
Avatar for RogerGoodEl
Member since 2018
 Bango [H] (White Fire Alien OG [H] × Mango Kush [H]) method - flower by canabiotix effects - uplifted, focussed, relaxed, creative, alert, calm for - stress and anxiety. not a complete painkiller. for insomnia and for just zoning out while still being productively conscience. wouldnt say light or ...
CreativeFocusedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for budsrus85
Member since 2015
I got a pre roll from Urban Farmacy in Portland. When I say funky I mean funky. Very tasty and fresh. I felt like I could go on with my day. I remained clear headed however I felt this comfort of a fresh bud force field that stayed with me for a while. would def try again. not because it was $6.25 ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Poopysoupy
Member since 2016
your bango tastes like my sweet bungo og 69 kush papa daddy trainwreck strain
