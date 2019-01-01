ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Bay Lotus

Bay Lotus

Bred by Grand Daddy Purple Seeds, Bay Lotus is a cross of their own Bay 11 and Bodhi Seeds’ White Lotus. Dense buds come in a bright green color with amber-colored stigmas. This hybrid may get you moving during the day and also help alleviate some physical discomfort.

Lineage

White Lotus
Bay 11
Bay Lotus