Bred by Grand Daddy Purple Seeds, Bay Lotus is a cross of their own Bay 11 and Bodhi Seeds’ White Lotus. Dense buds come in a bright green color with amber-colored stigmas. This hybrid may get you moving during the day and also help alleviate some physical discomfort.