White Lotus by Bodhi Seed gets its frosting of trichomes from its mother, The White, while the father, Snow Lotus, works to increase size, cannabinoid profile, and overall potency of this strain. The tart, citrus aroma and flavors of lemon and hash draw you in while the relaxing indica effects will help to curb bouts of depression and insomnia.

Relaxed 77%
Euphoric 59%
Happy 45%
Focused 31%
Sleepy 22%

Lineage

First strain parent
Snow Lotus
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
White Lotus
First strain child
Bay Lotus
child
Second strain child
Mt. Rainier
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

