Sativa

Bay 11

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 100 reviews

Bay 11

Bay 11, bred by Grand Daddy Purp, is a potent sativa strain with unspecified genetics. Its dense, pale buds are coated in amber resin with a sweet, fruity aroma that initiates immediate relaxation. A favorite strain for patients needing daytime relief, Bay 11 eases pain while boosting appetite. Bay 11 has a 67 day flowering period indoors, and outdoor gardens will be ready for harvest near the end of October.

Effects

Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

381 reported effects from 68 people
Happy 64%
Energetic 54%
Uplifted 47%
Focused 45%
Relaxed 44%

Reviews

100

Avatar for HashOilStrainReview
Member since 2015
This strain is a great uplifting and motivational high. It just makes you want to exercise and get things done. You will definitely not have to worry about being couch-locked, as this will just make you want to be doing something every minute. The taste is out of this world, due to its sweet flavor ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for naysayer1910
Member since 2014
Great smoke. Buds smell very sweet, almost like sugar cookies. Beautiful fluffy nugs. Euphoric, yet clear high. Great smoke for any time of day.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for CouveCruiser
Member since 2014
I got a nug free from a delivery when buying other meds, and this is what I went back and bought on 4/20. It's that good. It's my favorite sativa, hands down. Perfect aware, functioning high but I still feel that goofy energy that good sativas always have. The taste and smell are to die for. I am sm...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for PDXSister
Member since 2015
Great for during the day. I find it is great for pain and anxiety about completing or starting things. It gives a very mellow buzz that enhances my motivation and productivity. I don't find that it increases my appetite. It is a very smooth vape that doesn't make me cough or give me headaches.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for chris.castro81
Member since 2012
There’s very little leaf on each bud and its thick coating of resin. The strain is a great daytime medicine with a slightly sweet distinct recognizable odor.The plant has a high pistil-to-leaf ratio, and can't forget that it is a cannabis cup winner
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Lineage

Strain parent
Appalachia
parent
Strain
Bay 11
First strain child
Bay Platinum Cookies
child
Second strain child
White Buffalo
child

Photos

New Strains Alert: Abusive OG, Harmony, Master Skunk, Bay 11, and Shangri La OG
