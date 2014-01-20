ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
BC Big Bud

A cousin to the indica-dominant Big Bud cannabis strain from Amsterdam, BC Big Bud is a mostly sativa hybrid with potent cerebral effects. This fruity, citrus-smelling strain hailing from British Columbia delivers a balanced combination of indica and sativa sensations as well as relief to pain and nausea. As its name suggests, BC Big Bud plants produce colossal harvests after its 8 to 9 week flowering period that have both growers and consumers swooning.

Effects

191 reported effects from 47 people
Dry mouth 46%
Dry eyes 34%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 8%

Reviews

74

it says its a sativa dom on leafy but this shit this stuff put me right to sleep i felt it right away relaxed euphoric happy just put me in a good mood instantly smells really sweet and earthy kind of a nutty good stuff i would give this a 4.2 out of 5
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
The name speaks for itself. It comes from the Canadian Seed Banks - was used to help cross to make Critical+. Good nug structure. Got its name from the size of the colas.
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Effects: -Relaxed -Creative -Euphoric -Focused -Giggly -Happy -Hungry -Slightly harsh smoke -Dry mouth -Dry/red eyes -Body high Flavours: -Pungent -Earthy -Sweet -Skunk
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
I Hit this and within three minutes this is what is happening so far. Got up early, did a morning routine, after eating toked on this vape, and I was there. Before: Stress 6/10, Pain 4/10, MDD 8/10 After: Stress 1 or a 2/10 pain is a 3/10 and MDD is 1/10. MDD"Mood Deficit Disorder".
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
This is fantastic, I have had a lesser strain of this bud before. Now I am trying this again and it's one of the strains that work for me. I can remember quiet a lot and my action represent all of the keys that I am typing lol XD. By far this is not an over powering strain like ak-47, or GCxSD *Gree...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Lineage

Big Bud
BC Big Bud
Big Mac
Sojay Haze
Photos

