ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sojay Haze
  • Leafly flower of Sojay Haze

Sativa

Sojay Haze

Sojay Haze

Sojay Haze by Cresco Labs is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. Cresco Farms brought the famous BC Big Bud and the rare Grape FX together to create a sweet, satisfying flavor and deep physical effects. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain to combat fatigue, appetite loss, and depression or as a helpful companion to physical activity. 

Reviews

75

Show all

Avatar for TalibDwelli
Member since 2016
Cresco did it again with this cross - OMG. Sojay Haze reminds me of opening up a really nice bottle of Pinot Noir - awesome fruity undertones with a dash of floral earthiness. Medium-bodied, of course. Seriously though, this strain has great mid-density buds that really glisten in the light with ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for chitowndabs
Member since 2016
The sweet smell of these buds is FANTASTIC! This was a perfect mid-afternoon strain that helped me to refocus and really put me in a creative, uplifting mood. Didn't have any onset of anxiousness, just a wonderful, focused train of thought. Great happy feeling that accompanies.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for BestReviewerEver
Member since 2016
So so bomb. Fruity, smooth smoke with an energizing high. Great smoke to start the day!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for ButtereeBunnee
Member since 2018
Sojay was a good purchase. Strong,mellow high. Great for after work. So my beautiful wife spent the day today home alone with Sojay. She was really giggly all evening. I think we will buy it again. Her review of this stain was that it put her in a good head- space but a bit hungry. It started...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for ChiTownConnoisseur
Member since 2016
Just picked up some nugs of this strain and I'm blown away. The experience is great, hazey/distracting but not racey. This strain really shines with it's smell/flavor. So strong, sweet and floral. A true toker's delight.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
BC Big Bud
parent
Strain
Sojay Haze

Photos

User uploaded image of Sojay HazeUser uploaded image of Sojay Haze