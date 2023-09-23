Beach Babe reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Beach Babe.

Beach Babe strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Giggly

Beach Babe strain helps with

September 23, 2023
Very pungent tasting is the best way I can describe the flavor. I got a 2 gram jar from phat panda, and it had super dense buds that are so resiny my bowl continued burning when I thought I put it out. Now I smoke everyday and I just smoked two bowls and formulating this review is getting really fucking hard, its been like 45 minutes now.😂 Really giggly and heavy headed high could definitely put me down if i smoked any more ima stop trying now I'm getting nowhere farther
5 people found this helpful
July 3, 2024
made me so horny. like unbelievably horny and ready for anything. laughing at random shit too. would recommend.
4 people found this helpful
November 2, 2024
Beach Babe got me like 💅 👧🌈🌴🌊. I had one hit and then I felt like the sexiest woman alive, then I was so damn high and I just don’t know if I have ever been more high than that. I played Mario Party Jamboree, and lost almost every single damn minigame (I won once out of fifteen turns), but I ended up winning the game anyways because I did the best on the board. Thanks Babe, you’re a 10/10 💋💅👧🌈🌴🌊
2 people found this helpful
August 8, 2024
This is maybe the best strain ever. I've consumed a lot of weed, and this strain really stands out. Amazing smell, taste and effects. Feels so smooth all round. Maybe it will be really big in the future. Amazing.
1 person found this helpful

