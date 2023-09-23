Very pungent tasting is the best way I can describe the flavor. I got a 2 gram jar from phat panda, and it had super dense buds that are so resiny my bowl continued burning when I thought I put it out. Now I smoke everyday and I just smoked two bowls and formulating this review is getting really fucking hard, its been like 45 minutes now.😂 Really giggly and heavy headed high could definitely put me down if i smoked any more ima stop trying now I'm getting nowhere farther