b........5
September 23, 2023
Giggly
Talkative
Tingly
Very pungent tasting is the best way I can describe the flavor. I got a 2 gram jar from phat panda, and it had super dense buds that are so resiny my bowl continued burning when I thought I put it out. Now I smoke everyday and I just smoked two bowls and formulating this review is getting really fucking hard, its been like 45 minutes now.😂 Really giggly and heavy headed high could definitely put me down if i smoked any more ima stop trying now I'm getting nowhere farther
b........1
July 3, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
made me so horny. like unbelievably horny and ready for anything. laughing at random shit too. would recommend.
j........n
November 2, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Beach Babe got me like 💅 👧🌈🌴🌊. I had one hit and then I felt like the sexiest woman alive, then I was so damn high and I just don’t know if I have ever been more high than that. I played Mario Party Jamboree, and lost almost every single damn minigame (I won once out of fifteen turns), but I ended up winning the game anyways because I did the best on the board. Thanks Babe, you’re a 10/10 💋💅👧🌈🌴🌊
s........x
August 8, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Talkative
This is maybe the best strain ever. I've consumed a lot of weed, and this strain really stands out. Amazing smell, taste and effects. Feels so smooth all round. Maybe it will be really big in the future. Amazing.