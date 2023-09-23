stock photo similar to Beach Babe
Hybrid

Beach Babe

Beach Babe is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Maui Wowie and Trophy Wife. This strain is also known as Cookie Pebbles OG. Beach Babe offers a refreshing flavor profile that combines apple, citrus, and nutmeg notes. Beach Babe is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Beach Babe effects include feeling giggly, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Beach Babe when dealing with symptoms associated with PTSD, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Green Team Genetics, Beach Babe features flavors like tropical, earthy, and cookie. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Beach Babe typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation, Beach Babe might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beach Babe, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Beach Babe strain effects

Beach Babe strain helps with

Beach Babe strain reviews4

September 23, 2023
Very pungent tasting is the best way I can describe the flavor. I got a 2 gram jar from phat panda, and it had super dense buds that are so resiny my bowl continued burning when I thought I put it out. Now I smoke everyday and I just smoked two bowls and formulating this review is getting really fucking hard, its been like 45 minutes now.😂 Really giggly and heavy headed high could definitely put me down if i smoked any more ima stop trying now I'm getting nowhere farther
July 3, 2024
made me so horny. like unbelievably horny and ready for anything. laughing at random shit too. would recommend.
November 2, 2024
Beach Babe got me like 💅 👧🌈🌴🌊. I had one hit and then I felt like the sexiest woman alive, then I was so damn high and I just don’t know if I have ever been more high than that. I played Mario Party Jamboree, and lost almost every single damn minigame (I won once out of fifteen turns), but I ended up winning the game anyways because I did the best on the board. Thanks Babe, you’re a 10/10 💋💅👧🌈🌴🌊
