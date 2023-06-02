Beach Cake reviews
June 2, 2023
We tried it in dabs, raw wax in a puffco peak pro To me it tasted like piney, earthy, but with an end note of vanilla cake. It made me feel euphoric talkative and hungry. I personally am not an indica person but it helped for sure.
April 22, 2024
I bought the Beach Cake by District Cannabis in MD on 4/21/24 at the Story Silver Spring dispensary. I needed a day time strain that relieves chronic pain, inflammation and anxiety without knocking me out. I opened the bag and smells of citrus, sweet, earth jumped out. The 9 buds were the size of grapes, two were the size of peas. Put my first dose in my small bubbler and sat back. I didn’t know when it was going to hit me until I realized I had been staring at the tv not knowing what was being said for the past 5 minutes lol. It went from my head to an all over the body high that put me into a state of bliss…it’s creeper weed, so wait before smoking another hit. All my pain went down and anxiety non existent. I felt so relaxed and blissful, like floating on a cloud. Not tired at all, just bliss. Was able to do stuff I can’t because of pain, love it and the high. Thca 28.19%, d9-thc 1.14%. Top terps b-Caryophyllene 1.14%, b-limonene 1.11%, Linalool .38%, a-Humulene.37. The a-pinene .27 and b-pinene .18 stops me from getting sleepy. Definitely recommend for medical patients who have anxiety, physical pain and inflammation. I believe the recreational user will love the Stoney happy high 😮💨
June 23, 2024
i currently work at a dispensary in fredrick, md and this has become my top recommendation for just about everyone. i personally fell in love with it the first time it came into my store. since then i’ve had it in cured wax, batter, budder and shatter. it makes my very talk heavy job easy going, but at the same time i’m not too stoned to not do my job properly. tingly, giggly, and full body slight head high. when it starts wearing off, i don’t get sleepy either. really a great balance!
April 30, 2024
very God bud for beginners it's in the mid range for thc content around 19% great taste, very mild buzz easy to keep going about your day with out looking super stoned 😀