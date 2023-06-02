I bought the Beach Cake by District Cannabis in MD on 4/21/24 at the Story Silver Spring dispensary. I needed a day time strain that relieves chronic pain, inflammation and anxiety without knocking me out. I opened the bag and smells of citrus, sweet, earth jumped out. The 9 buds were the size of grapes, two were the size of peas. Put my first dose in my small bubbler and sat back. I didn’t know when it was going to hit me until I realized I had been staring at the tv not knowing what was being said for the past 5 minutes lol. It went from my head to an all over the body high that put me into a state of bliss…it’s creeper weed, so wait before smoking another hit. All my pain went down and anxiety non existent. I felt so relaxed and blissful, like floating on a cloud. Not tired at all, just bliss. Was able to do stuff I can’t because of pain, love it and the high. Thca 28.19%, d9-thc 1.14%. Top terps b-Caryophyllene 1.14%, b-limonene 1.11%, Linalool .38%, a-Humulene.37. The a-pinene .27 and b-pinene .18 stops me from getting sleepy. Definitely recommend for medical patients who have anxiety, physical pain and inflammation. I believe the recreational user will love the Stoney happy high 😮‍💨