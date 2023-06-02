stock photo similar to Beach Cake
Hybrid

Beach Cake

Beach Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Florida Cake. This strain was phenohunted exclusively for Verano Reserve, a brand that handcrafts consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Beach Cake is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Beach Cake effects include tingly, aroused, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Beach Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Oni Seeds Co., Beach Cake features flavors like pear, orange, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Beach Cake typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Beach Cake is a vibrant, fragrant strain that is beautifully coated in trichomes that stick to your fingers, with hues of bright green, deep purple, and vibrant orange. It emanates sweet notes of citrus and deep, rich earth, with uplifting effects that fade to relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beach Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Beach Cake

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Beach Cake strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Happy

Beach Cake strain helps with

  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Beach Cake products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Beach Cake near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Beach Cake strain reviews4

June 2, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
We tried it in dabs, raw wax in a puffco peak pro To me it tasted like piney, earthy, but with an end note of vanilla cake. It made me feel euphoric talkative and hungry. I personally am not an indica person but it helped for sure.
3 people found this helpful
April 22, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
I bought the Beach Cake by District Cannabis in MD on 4/21/24 at the Story Silver Spring dispensary. I needed a day time strain that relieves chronic pain, inflammation and anxiety without knocking me out. I opened the bag and smells of citrus, sweet, earth jumped out. The 9 buds were the size of grapes, two were the size of peas. Put my first dose in my small bubbler and sat back. I didn’t know when it was going to hit me until I realized I had been staring at the tv not knowing what was being said for the past 5 minutes lol. It went from my head to an all over the body high that put me into a state of bliss…it’s creeper weed, so wait before smoking another hit. All my pain went down and anxiety non existent. I felt so relaxed and blissful, like floating on a cloud. Not tired at all, just bliss. Was able to do stuff I can’t because of pain, love it and the high. Thca 28.19%, d9-thc 1.14%. Top terps b-Caryophyllene 1.14%, b-limonene 1.11%, Linalool .38%, a-Humulene.37. The a-pinene .27 and b-pinene .18 stops me from getting sleepy. Definitely recommend for medical patients who have anxiety, physical pain and inflammation. I believe the recreational user will love the Stoney happy high 😮‍💨
3 people found this helpful
June 23, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
i currently work at a dispensary in fredrick, md and this has become my top recommendation for just about everyone. i personally fell in love with it the first time it came into my store. since then i’ve had it in cured wax, batter, budder and shatter. it makes my very talk heavy job easy going, but at the same time i’m not too stoned to not do my job properly. tingly, giggly, and full body slight head high. when it starts wearing off, i don’t get sleepy either. really a great balance!
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Beach Cake strain genetics

Strain parent
Trk
Triangle Kush
parent
Beach Cake
BchCke
Beach Cake