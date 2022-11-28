Beach Grapes
Beach Grapes
BGr
Hybrid
Focused
Energetic
Creative
Grape
Vanilla
Apple
Beach Grapes effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Beach Grapes, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Beach GrapesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Beach Grapes strain effects
Beach Grapes strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Beach Grapes products near you
Similar to Beach Grapes near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Beach Grapes strain reviews(9)
Read all reviews
E........t
November 28, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Tingly
y........v
October 9, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
o........2
October 8, 2022
Focused
Happy