Male. 200 lbs. Use weed nightly for depression and PTSD. It's a nice Sunday night strain, as long as you don't start late. I vaped a Kind Tree cartridge, bought at a dispensary, and took a few hits over as many hours. During that time I was in an upbeat, creative, and at times, very introspective mood while I watched 60 Minutes, ate dinner, played some acoustic guitar, worked on a song, and watched a little football. I certainly got lost in the clouds after a heavy hit because I couldn't figure out why my mouth tasted like chocolate and peppermint. Until, I saw the York Peppermint Pattie wrapper on my coffee table. It's been an enjoyable Sunday night. Note: I could see this being a talkative/social strain, too. Just don't go heavy or you could be the one they call "Chatty Cathy."