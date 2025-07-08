Beach Grapes reviews
Beach Grapes strain effects
Beach Grapes strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
u........v
July 8, 2025
Focused
Happy
Sleepy
Tingly
Amazing relaxing body high and it smelled great. I would smoke this again.
E........t
November 28, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Tingly
Uplifted
Male. 200 lbs. Use weed nightly for depression and PTSD. It's a nice Sunday night strain, as long as you don't start late. I vaped a Kind Tree cartridge, bought at a dispensary, and took a few hits over as many hours. During that time I was in an upbeat, creative, and at times, very introspective mood while I watched 60 Minutes, ate dinner, played some acoustic guitar, worked on a song, and watched a little football. I certainly got lost in the clouds after a heavy hit because I couldn't figure out why my mouth tasted like chocolate and peppermint. Until, I saw the York Peppermint Pattie wrapper on my coffee table. It's been an enjoyable Sunday night. Note: I could see this being a talkative/social strain, too. Just don't go heavy or you could be the one they call "Chatty Cathy."
j........3
October 12, 2022
Focused
Happy
I got some grown by Gadsen Gardens in Salem Oregon. Let me say these guys do a tio notch job. The flower itself looked like something out of high times magazine. Purple and green with orange hairs covered in trichomes. It smells strong like grape. We rolled it in a grape white owl and the bud smelled stronger of grape than the tobacco. As far as the high went it was a balanced hybrid, fairly potent but not too stoney. You could smoke this during the day no problem but a few hits you feel it no problem. Overall I'd say it was good smoke but the bag appeal was definitely the best part
m........t
April 7, 2025
Focused
Happy
Dry mouth
This shit rocks. Extremely uplifting that comes with a great stone that won’t put you in the couch
o........2
October 8, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Gorgeous, deep, deep purple buds 😍. Decent high with an earthy, sweet taste.
y........v
October 9, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
This is straight purple through & through, with pretty orange hairs. It smokes fantastically & a dead smack in the middle 50/50 hybrid. Great for almost any occasion IMO. Definitely worth a buy.
p........7
September 15, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Strain: Beach Grapes Type: Hybrid Form: Shatter THCA: 77.108% THC: 3.48% Total Terps: 4.979% Packaged date: 08/24/22 Date purchased: 9/15/22 Overall it's not bad. I usually don't get tingles due to my high tolerance. It was nice to be reminded of that effect. If it was a little stronger it would be a 5/5. Denfinetly a good hybrid. More of an indica dominate tho :-)
T........y
September 11, 2022
Pretty bud nice taste enjoyable