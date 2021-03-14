Beach Wedding reviews
R........x
March 14, 2021
Relaxed
Tingly
I highly suggest it as an Indica, top Terpene: Myrcene 🥭 promotes all over body relief and anti-anxiety properties. This strain could be great for chronic pain and depression, but doesn’t knock you on your booty, still-functioning; could be a nice, social buzz or in heavier doses, couch-locked watching movies 🍿🍪 Sage and earthy undertones in aroma, and a clean inhale with a small peppery kick-back...10/10!!
c........d
March 10, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Hungry
I am smoking the concentrate better from grow science and it is super bomb I can tell you you don’t need much of this stuff to be loaded. I’ve been smoking for 15 years straight and one little dab actually get to me it’s surprising to me that is why it is good quality vs quantity. You you will just fill it right away it is awesome I recommend it to anyone. :)
m........r
February 2, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Strong enough for a daily smoker to get couch lock and perma-grin! Great flavor and pretty buds.
t........e
August 8, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
The over all smell of the flower is amazing but the burning aromatic flavor is intoxicating.
b........t
January 30, 2021
I picked up a gram of the Beach Wedding made by Grow Sciences. Wow! It is absolutely the cleanest most flavorful concentrate I've ever tasted. Their method is simple with no solvents used, just flower, pressure and cold water. Grow Science has taken the concentrate game to the next level!
T........I
January 2, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
very nice social strain with a mild body high. great if you have social anxiety.
F........J
March 29, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This strain has made its way in my favorites and top. Beach Wedding is a pure indica. Either it will have you being productive or you’ll be very relaxed binge watching a few series. Great hidden strain.
T........5
August 7, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Looks pretty, tastes great also gives a good feeling.