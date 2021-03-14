Beach Wedding
Beach Wedding is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tropicana Cookies with Wedding Cake. This strain produces euphoric effects that are physically relaxing and fast-acting. In small doses, Beach Wedding provides enough mental energy for tackling small tasks around the house. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa. Beach Wedding smells pungent with earthy undertones of citrus. Beach Wedding was originally bred by Oni Seeds Co. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Beach Wedding strain effects
Beach Wedding strain genetics
Beach Wedding grow information
Growers say this strain comes in pointy, dark purple buds with bright orange hairs and has an average flowering time of 8-10 weeks.