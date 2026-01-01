Beast Berry is a hybrid strain (often slightly indica-leaning) with THC levels typically ranging from 20–25%, though exact genetics may vary by grower. This flavorful cultivar delivers a sweet, berry-forward profile with notes of ripe blueberries, raspberry candy, and subtle citrus layered over light earthy and gassy undertones. Driven by terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, Beast Berry offers a smooth and balanced experience. Expect an uplifting, euphoric onset that enhances mood and creativity, followed by a calming body relaxation that remains functional without heavy sedation. Versatile and approachable, Beast Berry is ideal for social sessions, creative activities, or unwinding at any time of day. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!