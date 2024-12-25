Bee Jelly
write a review
Bee Jelly is a buzzy indica strain from TangoJack Cannabis. By crossing Biscotti and Gelatti, Bee Jelly oozes with old-school gas terps and a sedating body high to match. These buds have calyx fuzz, and leaves in both green and bright purple that tangle with orange hairs. Expect a sweet spot for THC and seeing the world through honey-colored glasses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bee Jelly, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Bee JellyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bee Jelly products near you
Similar to Bee Jelly near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews