Hybrid

Gelatti

Gelatti

An in-house cross by the Cookies Fam, Gelatti uses an unreleased Gelato and an OG Biscotti cut to create a beautiful new hybrid. Hard to find outside of California, like most Cookies genetics, Gelatti packs a punch with dense, kushy nugs that come with big oily trichomes. The straight gas terpenes will make any old school OG lover’s day with a thick mouthful that coats your senses as you exhale into a stoney haze.

 

Lineage

Strain parent
Gelato
parent
Strain
Gelatti

