Berkeley is rumored to be the super-potent botany project of a student at the prestigious California university of the same name. This strain is certainly an overachiever with its high THC content and lightning fast flowering time—as short as 4 weeks! Berkeley is known to give energetic, buzzy effects. This strain will stimulate your mind, but beware, it may cause anxiety for some consumers.
Berkeley
Show all
write a review
Member since 2011
Member since 2016
Member since 2013
Member since 2015
Member since 2014
Show all
Show all