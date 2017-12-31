ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Berkeley

Berkeley

Berkeley is rumored to be the super-potent botany project of a student at the prestigious California university of the same name. This strain is certainly an overachiever with its high THC content and lightning fast flowering time—as short as 4 weeks! Berkeley is known to give energetic, buzzy effects. This strain will stimulate your mind, but beware, it may cause anxiety for some consumers.

Reviews

21

Show all

Avatar for wilmap47
Member since 2011
The Berkeley I have tried comes from the Portland, OR area. I have found it to be quite potent and a very up high. I am a long time cannabis user, so it takes something good to impress me. One problem with these reviews is that we might not actually be talking about the same strain even though ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for dwatt1
Member since 2016
Berkeley is wild. Very intense, buzzing head high, with a kick of power. A very potent strain that will get you tripping real quick. But not a strain for new smokers as the paranoia is not a joke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for AriSuperSt0ner
Member since 2013
Smells medically Really Sticky! Little Orange hairs Color Lean Green Breaks Up Like A Fluffy Cloud Looks Beautiful In Bowel Burns Like A Bitch Feeling Faded-One Hit super high spriskies
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for schiz0zen
Member since 2015
I got some of this in Stockton, and it competes with chocolope for best sativa in my opinion.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for jaywoodrow
Member since 2014
I tried the strain several times because I was given a half ounce of it from a grower friend. I found that it was really nice with alcohol and in a social environment – – but then I accidentally smoked it on a Sunday night before going to bed. The anxiety trip that I had was pretty epic. And I just ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
more
reviews
Photos

Show all

