Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Berkeley.
Reviews
21
SkinnySkeleton
Member since 2017
Was not a fan at all. Made me very anxious and uncomfterlbe. My head was spinning and I couldn't stop looking for cops or something. Made everybody at the party tweak out a bit. Smoke with extreme caution and never baseball a rip of this stuff!
Let me start this off by saying this strain tastes so refreshing I can't even describe it but if I could I would say it taste like water, just so pure, the flower is extra pretty, definitely one of my favorite strains I've been dying to get it again, it just made me happy, good for group gathering g...
I tried the strain several times because I was given a half ounce of it from a grower friend. I found that it was really nice with alcohol and in a social environment – – but then I accidentally smoked it on a Sunday night before going to bed. The anxiety trip that I had was pretty epic. And I just ...