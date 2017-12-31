ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Berkeley
  4. Reviews

Berkeley reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Berkeley.

Reviews

21

Avatar for SkinnySkeleton
Member since 2017
Was not a fan at all. Made me very anxious and uncomfterlbe. My head was spinning and I couldn't stop looking for cops or something. Made everybody at the party tweak out a bit. Smoke with extreme caution and never baseball a rip of this stuff!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Talkative
Avatar for ShakJarvis
Member since 2015
Let me start this off by saying this strain tastes so refreshing I can't even describe it but if I could I would say it taste like water, just so pure, the flower is extra pretty, definitely one of my favorite strains I've been dying to get it again, it just made me happy, good for group gathering g...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for jaywoodrow
Member since 2014
I tried the strain several times because I was given a half ounce of it from a grower friend. I found that it was really nice with alcohol and in a social environment – – but then I accidentally smoked it on a Sunday night before going to bed. The anxiety trip that I had was pretty epic. And I just ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for jaywoodrow
Member since 2014
Got ahold of an ounce, kinda by accident. Very happy accident! Very cheerful happy high, get some if you can find it. Got mine in LA.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of BerkeleyUser uploaded image of BerkeleyUser uploaded image of BerkeleyUser uploaded image of BerkeleyUser uploaded image of BerkeleyUser uploaded image of BerkeleyUser uploaded image of Berkeley
more
photos
Avatar for Zeddy
Member since 2015
Strain Surprised Me. I Like The Taste Not As Potent As The Other Sativas I've Tried In The Past But Mos Def A Good Strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for dwatt1
Member since 2016
Berkeley is wild. Very intense, buzzing head high, with a kick of power. A very potent strain that will get you tripping real quick. But not a strain for new smokers as the paranoia is not a joke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for dankdankdank1
Member since 2016
Literally the best weed I've ever smoked.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for Polrber244
Member since 2016
Top notch frosty sativa. Can't go wrong if you like a very light citrus taste along with a nice uplifting, get up and do something type of effect. One of my favs. Not really for bedtime
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted