41 people reported 319 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 68%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 29%
Hungry 26%
Stress 48%
Insomnia 29%
Pain 26%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 24%
Dry mouth 29%
Anxious 14%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 4%

Avatar for Jakedoeskush
Member since 2019
Like eatin a pine tree. Licking a pine cone. A blueberry tasting pine cone. So it actually tasted good at first, but it slowly becomes bad then it’s just a avalanche of mouth full of dry pines.
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for HerbeHeureuse
Member since 2016
The concentrates by Buddies have gotten stronger lately, yay!  The one I'm vaping today is Berry Bomb, which tested at 90.5% THC and .483% CBD.  It's an indica leaning hybrid whose parents are Blueberry and Bomb #1.   There's a definite yummy warm berry pine taste to it and it really helped calm me...
Relaxed
Avatar for vtskibud
Member since 2018
Yummy goodness followed by nice mellow. Great to just chill or use before weeding the garden in the evening.
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for nhall98
Member since 2017
This strain is the perfect strain to smoke when you want all the benefits of being high (relaxed mood, muscle relaxation, clear mind, euphoria) without ganja goggle vision. Didn’t put me to sleep like most indicas, just relaxed me and made it easier to fall asleep.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for masanarchy
Member since 2016
Great relaxing full body high.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for satanhanx
Member since 2017
Have grown this strain a couple times now. It's super easy to grow for a novice, although it will stretch a ton if you're lights are too high, so be careful with that. It may have been the pheno I got, but definitely not the biggest buds, however, they are about the densest buds I've ever personal...
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for AZChronicTeam
Member since 2017
Dense, trichome covered buds.. Deep berry aroma, and a smooth smoke! Great for afternoon medication - got it at The Good Dispensary!
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Thisgirl_
Member since 2016
Smoked after a long stressful day. Felt my muscles relax but wasn't so relaxed i couldn't function. Was able to hang out with some friends and be active.
HungryRelaxed