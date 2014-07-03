We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
The concentrates by Buddies have gotten stronger lately, yay! The one I'm vaping today is Berry Bomb, which tested at 90.5% THC and .483% CBD. It's an indica leaning hybrid whose parents are Blueberry and Bomb #1.
There's a definite yummy warm berry pine taste to it and it really helped calm me...
This strain is the perfect strain to smoke when you want all the benefits of being high (relaxed mood, muscle relaxation, clear mind, euphoria) without ganja goggle vision. Didn’t put me to sleep like most indicas, just relaxed me and made it easier to fall asleep.
Have grown this strain a couple times now. It's super easy to grow for a novice, although it will stretch a ton if you're lights are too high, so be careful with that. It may have been the pheno I got, but definitely not the biggest buds, however, they are about the densest buds I've ever personal...