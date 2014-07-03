Berry Bomb is a cross of Blueberry and Bomb #1 with powerful sedative effects. Sweet blueberry and earthy pine flavors launch you into Berry Bomb’s potent full-body effects, which can ease you into a restful night or an afternoon nap. Berry Bomb sometimes expresses itself in cool hues of blue in lower temperatures, and it grows tall in outdoor gardens. Berry Bomb thrives in screen of green (SCROG) setups, and indoor plants finish flowering in 8 weeks.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Reviews
63
Find Berry Bomb nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Berry Bomb nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Berry Bomb
Hang tight. We're looking for Berry Bomb nearby.