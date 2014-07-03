ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Berry Bomb
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Berry Bomb

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 63 reviews

Berry Bomb

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 63 reviews

Berry Bomb

Berry Bomb is a cross of Blueberry and Bomb #1 with powerful sedative effects. Sweet blueberry and earthy pine flavors launch you into Berry Bomb’s potent full-body effects, which can ease you into a restful night or an afternoon nap. Berry Bomb sometimes expresses itself in cool hues of blue in lower temperatures, and it grows tall in outdoor gardens. Berry Bomb thrives in screen of green (SCROG) setups, and indoor plants finish flowering in 8 weeks.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

41 people reported 319 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 68%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 29%
Hungry 26%
Stress 48%
Insomnia 29%
Pain 26%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 24%
Dry mouth 29%
Anxious 14%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

63

more reviews
write a review

Find Berry Bomb nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Berry Bomb nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Strawberry Fields
Strawberry Fields
More hungryLeafly flower for OG #18
OG #18
More relaxingLeafly flower for GMO Cookies
GMO Cookies
More relaxingLeafly flower for Birthday Cake Kush
Birthday Cake Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for 3X Crazy
3X Crazy
More hungryLeafly flower for White Urkle
White Urkle
More THCLeafly flower for Obama Kush
Obama Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Dark Star
Dark Star
More sleepy
search by similar

Photos

more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Berry Bomb

Products with Berry Bomb

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Berry Bomb nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Berry Bomb, Cream Caramel, Outlaw, Blackberry Rhino, and Phantom Cookies
New Strains Alert: Berry Bomb, Cream Caramel, Outlaw, Blackberry Rhino, and Phantom Cookies