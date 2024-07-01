Berry Bonds reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Berry Bonds.
Berry Bonds strain effects
Berry Bonds reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........4
July 1, 2024
Relaxed
Despite the high THC % it doesn’t make me feel too high. I have fibromyalgia and this helps a lot to alleviate the pain. Seems like a very “factional” strain where I’d be able to go about my regular day at home pain free :) Would recommend for times you don’t want a high high!
m........e
March 5, 2024
I will be trying it for 420 so I will let you know as I'm an experienced smoker
t........e
July 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Talkative
It does the trick but not very potent. Good taste too.
T........1
Yesterday
Euphoric
Happy
Very nice earthy berry smell and taste, dense buds. Very happy uplifting euphoria with a very nice relaxation. Close your eyes and you get the visuals, everything you visualize is vivid. It's in the goldilocks zone of been just right strength wise, it's not gonna have you strung out on heavens high. Or stone you into oblivion. It also gives you that feeling of perfect happiness, you can probably tell by reading this that I'm as high as a kite. lol
w........r
September 13, 2024
Happy
Hungry
I think the strain was quite good. When you get it, it smells and taste like tangerines. honestly, one of the best smelling weeds I’ve tried. it’s also a very good high, Nothing too crazy.