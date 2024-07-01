stock photo similar to Berry Bonds
Hybrid

Berry Bonds

aka Barry Bonds

Berry Bonds, also known as Barry Bonds, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Boo Berry and Blueberry. This strain is 45% sativa and 55% indica. Berry Bonds is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Valley Exclusives, the average price of Berry Bonds typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Berry Bonds’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Bonds, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Berry Bonds strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Berry Bonds strain helps with

  Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Berry Bonds strain reviews

July 1, 2024
Despite the high THC % it doesn’t make me feel too high. I have fibromyalgia and this helps a lot to alleviate the pain. Seems like a very “factional” strain where I’d be able to go about my regular day at home pain free :) Would recommend for times you don’t want a high high!
March 5, 2024
I will be trying it for 420 so I will let you know as I'm an experienced smoker
July 11, 2024
It does the trick but not very potent. Good taste too.
