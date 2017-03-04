Bertberry Cheesecake by Bert Baccarat is a bright sativa-dominant cross of Alien Moonshine and UK Cheese. This strain’s terpene profile is rich with sweet citrus, and its buds are bulbous, bright green, and tangled in orange hairs. Bertberry Cheesecake is both mentally and physically stimulating, offering creativity and strong euphoria. But mind your dosage, as Bertberry Cheesecake has been known to overstimulate consumers prone to anxiety.