Avatar for BlueBee
Member since 2018
Beautiful fragrant flavour like a perfume. Made me feel very dreamy and relaxed. Perfect to enjoy some light classical music on a lazy warm day.
Avatar for markjc
Member since 2017
Super euphoric and great for sex! Won’t get much else done which is why I gave it 4 out of 5 but it’s great for what it is. Oh and if your going to a festival this is the strain.
ArousedEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Ebab-wel
Member since 2016
Bettie Page is the most balanced strain I have ever smoked. The taste was quite good with tones of nut and wood and a somewhat sweet finished on the exhale. The high started with an Indica driven relaxation that nearly put me in the couch. Within 10 minutes the couch lock did not take hold and gave ...
ArousedCreativeRelaxed
Avatar for CarmanSanDiego425
Member since 2017
I picked this up in a vape at Local Roots in Everett during their 420 sale. I wasn't familiar with the strain but it was took good of a sale to pass up. After reading the reviews on here I decided it was probably best to save this one for chore day. I spent the last 7 hours puffing this vape and cle...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for cturne04
Member since 2016
Using it as I type. So far so good. I have not had the flower. I'm using the vape cartridge with my Vuber pen. Taste is pleasant. Different, not earthy, pine or bitter in any way. Kinda sweet, but not fruity. Hits right away for sure.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for DanAshFan
Member since 2017
It feels a lot like Purple Train Wreck- mental zing and spacy- but with a lot more energy and a lot less fun. This is one of those pointless strains that breeders create “just because” and then slap a sexy name on them for marketing. Tinnitus sufferers should avoid this strain. I thought Bettie Page...
CreativeEnergeticHungry
Avatar for coolkidjd
Member since 2016
this strain is delicious. fruity smelling flower, rich in flavor. well cured, but still a TAD harsh. overall, pretty chill high, and delicious tasting bud!
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for kiwiworm
Member since 2015
Dopey smooth high. Creative good for writing or chatting with friends.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed