Bettie Page is the most balanced strain I have ever smoked. The taste was quite good with tones of nut and wood and a somewhat sweet finished on the exhale. The high started with an Indica driven relaxation that nearly put me in the couch. Within 10 minutes the couch lock did not take hold and gave ...
I picked this up in a vape at Local Roots in Everett during their 420 sale. I wasn't familiar with the strain but it was took good of a sale to pass up. After reading the reviews on here I decided it was probably best to save this one for chore day. I spent the last 7 hours puffing this vape and cle...
Using it as I type. So far so good. I have not had the flower. I'm using the vape cartridge with my Vuber pen. Taste is pleasant. Different, not earthy, pine or bitter in any way. Kinda sweet, but not fruity. Hits right away for sure.
It feels a lot like Purple Train Wreck- mental zing and spacy- but with a lot more energy and a lot less fun. This is one of those pointless strains that breeders create “just because” and then slap a sexy name on them for marketing. Tinnitus sufferers should avoid this strain. I thought Bettie Page...