Beyond Blueberry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Beyond Blueberry.
Beyond Blueberry strain effects
Beyond Blueberry strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Beyond Blueberry reviews
s........j
September 14, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Consider this if smoking for insomnia! I still woke up a few times but you will noticeably sleep deeper and feel more rested. If you’re looking for complete relaxation and relief, this strain is a good reset. Although it’s potent and should be used mindfully.
t........f
March 5, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
This Blueberry is beyond awesome! The indica effects are instantly apparent, it helped me with very mild RLS symptoms after a few pulls. It makes me relaxed after 5 minutes, not too sleepy and less anxiety. Thumbs up to the breeders of this 👍
M........a
April 26, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Nice evening smoke. 9/10.
R........0
April 8, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Wow this is a wonderful strain. Not only does it help relax you, but I have chronic pain that seemed to be eased by this strain. Got me good and cooked after a few tokes.
w........i
February 3, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
so relaxing nice alternative to blue dream