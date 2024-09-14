Beyond Blueberry
Beyond Blueberry effects are mostly calming.
Beyond Blueberry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Fruity Pebbles OG. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Beyond Blueberry is 17.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Beyond Blueberry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Beyond Blueberry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beyond Blueberry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Beyond Blueberry strain effects
Beyond Blueberry strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
