Bianca is a three-way indica-dominant hybrid that brings classic genetics and flavors together. This strain was created by blending a White Widow and Afghan cross with the Empress phenotype White Queen. It grows squat and sturdy plants that produce healthy yields with the proper amount of TLC. Known for its pungent hashy aroma and equal measures of euphoria and sedation, Bianca calms the consumer while enhancing mood, making it good medicine for patients seeking to curb anxiety, body aches, and nausea. 

Lineage

Strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Bianca

