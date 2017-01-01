ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bianca reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bianca.

Avatar for Blau74
Member since 2019
Oh Bianca, with White Queen and White Widow in your parentage I was expecting more, but that Afghan dulled that high into something mild and the more you have, anxiety inducing..
feelings
Uplifted
Avatar for metalligimp
Member since 2018
Tried this for the second time last night. I *love* it. The strain gets me tired, but doesn't make me feel the typical high...which is exactly what I want when i'm going to sleep :)
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for MattRO
Member since 2016
Very nice calming feeling. It’s a great strain for just relaxing, without putting me to sleep. Great for anxiety and nausea. And It makes candy taste like it did when you were a kid ☺️ 4.75
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for WorstCaseOntario
Member since 2017
this along with a few other strains are the first ones that I grew. out of the 7 strains I grew this is my favorite of the bunch. has a good flavor especially through a vape or water pipe and the high is not overwhelming but still strong. I would definitely grow this strain again and has been my go ...
feelings
Avatar for Dxys
Member since 2017
Bianca was the first strain I bought from a dispensary. idk why the name just enticed me into buying it. upon further inspection the nugs of the flower itself were dense and covered in Orange pistils. It was a couchlock strain for me. I only smoked this strain at night because it made me tired, but ...
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for masterprofe
Member since 2016
It's a good relaxing, calming high, really helps going to sleep. However it really blocks short term memory, like "Why did I walk into this room?" or "What was I just saying?" in the middle of your sentence.
feelings
ArousedRelaxed
Avatar for Godsmoker
Member since 2012
Very nice snell, definitely more of a woodsy smell as opposed to a sweeter of sour smell. Slightly unique smell to say the least. Initial hybrid-like high but quickly turns into a pure indica for me. I wouldn't suggest this one before doing any kind of paper/school work. Great straight for relaxing ...
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for lymanx
Member since 2016
Smoking my homegrown bud from this hybrid strain. Right off the bat you get an uplifting, creative, buzz thanks to the white widow genetics. I prefer smoking this right before something like playing guitar or writing, rather than before going to bed. The high does turn into a pleasant couch lock eve...
feelings
CreativeRelaxedUplifted