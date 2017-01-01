We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
this along with a few other strains are the first ones that I grew. out of the 7 strains I grew this is my favorite of the bunch. has a good flavor especially through a vape or water pipe and the high is not overwhelming but still strong. I would definitely grow this strain again and has been my go ...
Bianca was the first strain I bought from a dispensary. idk why the name just enticed me into buying it. upon further inspection the nugs of the flower itself were dense and covered in Orange pistils. It was a couchlock strain for me. I only smoked this strain at night because it made me tired, but ...
It's a good relaxing, calming high, really helps going to sleep. However it really blocks short term memory, like "Why did I walk into this room?" or "What was I just saying?" in the middle of your sentence.
Very nice snell, definitely more of a woodsy smell as opposed to a sweeter of sour smell. Slightly unique smell to say the least. Initial hybrid-like high but quickly turns into a pure indica for me. I wouldn't suggest this one before doing any kind of paper/school work. Great straight for relaxing ...
Smoking my homegrown bud from this hybrid strain. Right off the bat you get an uplifting, creative, buzz thanks to the white widow genetics. I prefer smoking this right before something like playing guitar or writing, rather than before going to bed. The high does turn into a pleasant couch lock eve...