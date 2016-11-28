ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Big Band reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Big Band.

Reviews

10

Avatar for RavenR1
Member since 2019
Sweetest smell and smooth smoke. My favorite strain to grow and smoke. Euphoric high with couch lock.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Darkon43
Member since 2018
Very nice aroma and taste. Gave me a hellva body high floaty and tingles . The head with a spin but I had taken two shots as well. Focus was a laser beam though. A chill, wind down after work or nothing much to do strain for me. No munchies.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for mataroflo
Member since 2018
Super variété de kannabia prête en 55j de floraison !! des têtes calibrées productive compacte peu de feuille a la manucure et des saveurs bubble,chewing-gum,barbes a papa!
Avatar for Shitty
Member since 2012
The bubblegum flavor is wicked good, you can taste it in the top of your head if that makes sense. It has made me higher than Pikes Peak.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for migzz
Member since 2015
its a mellow high, definitely not good for productivity but make a great after work bud.
Avatar for anmalcolm2010
Member since 2016
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Lew62
Member since 2016
I love this smoke! Very chill buzz, relaxing with a little giggling to go with it. Nice for late TV, where I was constantly picking up on unnoticeable stuff, while some stuff that should have been noticed...well, I didn't notice, lol! Great smell and taste, not much paranoia with just a coasting hig...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for AssTray
Member since 2016
Doesn't give me too big of munchies really. I smoke this when I want to function but take the edge off stress. Obviously smoking enough of this will make you pretty baked. But I can get pretty high off this and still take walks at night with music. Very euphoric, warm buzzy feeling. Usually not acco...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed