Very nice aroma and taste. Gave me a hellva body high floaty and tingles . The head with a spin but I had taken two shots as well. Focus was a laser beam though. A chill, wind down after work or nothing much to do strain for me. No munchies.
I love this smoke! Very chill buzz, relaxing with a little giggling to go with it. Nice for late TV, where I was constantly picking up on unnoticeable stuff, while some stuff that should have been noticed...well, I didn't notice, lol! Great smell and taste, not much paranoia with just a coasting hig...
Doesn't give me too big of munchies really. I smoke this when I want to function but take the edge off stress. Obviously smoking enough of this will make you pretty baked. But I can get pretty high off this and still take walks at night with music. Very euphoric, warm buzzy feeling. Usually not acco...