  • Leafly flower of Big Band

Hybrid

Big Band

Big Band

Big Band was created to stabilize the delicious flavor of Bubble Gum with a strong, heavy yielding plant. Chronic, this strain’s second parent, grows massive colas with generous resin production and hybridized sativa effects, making it a natural compliment to Bubble Gum’s indica-dominant qualities. Big Band’s effects are joyful and loud, exhibiting deeply relaxing effects  with an assortment of juicy berries of the palate. 

Avatar for Darkon43
Member since 2018
Very nice aroma and taste. Gave me a hellva body high floaty and tingles . The head with a spin but I had taken two shots as well. Focus was a laser beam though. A chill, wind down after work or nothing much to do strain for me. No munchies.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Lew62
Member since 2016
I love this smoke! Very chill buzz, relaxing with a little giggling to go with it. Nice for late TV, where I was constantly picking up on unnoticeable stuff, while some stuff that should have been noticed...well, I didn't notice, lol! Great smell and taste, not much paranoia with just a coasting hig...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Shitty
Member since 2012
The bubblegum flavor is wicked good, you can taste it in the top of your head if that makes sense. It has made me higher than Pikes Peak.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for snugglyjr
Member since 2015
Very sweet taste and scent with a nice sleepy high. Good for bedtime.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for AssTray
Member since 2016
Doesn't give me too big of munchies really. I smoke this when I want to function but take the edge off stress. Obviously smoking enough of this will make you pretty baked. But I can get pretty high off this and still take walks at night with music. Very euphoric, warm buzzy feeling. Usually not acco...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Chronic
parent
Second strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
Big Band

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Big BandUser uploaded image of Big BandUser uploaded image of Big Band